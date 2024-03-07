Remuneration of ASHA workers hiked in Odisha: Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced an increase in the monthly salary of ASHA (Association for Social and Health Advancement) workers of the state.

In addition to this, Asha has also increased the employee retirement incentive amount.

This will benefit 49,522 Asha workers of the state.

For this, the state government will spend an additional Rs. 148.57 crores per year.

It is worth noting that during the 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian’s visit to districts, the Asha workers and their associations met him and made requests and proposals regarding this salary increase.

According to this new announcement, the monthly salary of Asha workers has been increased from Rs.4,500 to Rs.7,000. While earlier they were getting Rs 50,000 during termination of service, now they will get Rs 1 lakh.

The state government was spending Rs 59.43 crore annually on their salary, but now Rs 208 crore annually will be spent. Similarly, the state government will bear the expenditure of Rs. 55 lakhs towards retirement incentive.

It is worth noting that Asha workers are continuously working for the support of pregnant and delivery women in the state. They have successfully created awareness about various government schemes meant for pregnant women. In addition to this, Asha workers have been carrying the responsibility in the field of vaccination and Institutional Delivery as well.