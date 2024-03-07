Arabinda Mohapatra, son of former minister Bijoy Mahapatra joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Arabinda Mohapatra, son of well-known political leader and former minister Bijoy Mahapatra, will join BJD today. As per latest information he has already reached Naveen Nivas.

Joining of Arabinda has been seen as ‘Biju Parivar Reunion’.

The joining event will be held at Naveen Nivas when Arabinda will join along with a large number of workers.

His supporters from Patakura thronged in front of Naveen Nivas. Also, many BJD leaders from Kendrapara have reached Naveen Nivas.

It is to be noted that earlier Nalini Mohanty’s son Anshuman Mohanty joined BJD.

Update:

As per latest reports, Arabinda joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in presence of BJD supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik along with thousands of his supporters from Patakura at Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar.