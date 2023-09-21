Rayagada: Man swept away while immersing Lord Ganesh’s idol in Nagavali River

Rayagada: A man was swept away by the strong current of water while immersing Lord Ganesh’s idol in the Nagavali River in Rayagada yesterday.

The man has been identified as Srinivas Ashok Kumar of Mankadjhola village. He was working at the JK Paper Mills at Jaykaypur.

Srinivas reportedly went to the river near Chekaguda along with his mother to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh. However, he slipped into the river and was swept away by the strong current of the water in front of his mother.

Soon, Srinivas’ mother cried for help, following which some people who were on the bridge informed the Fire Service about the mishap.

Immediately, a team of Fire Service personnel reached the spot and launched a search to trace Srinivas. However, till the filing of this report, he continued to remain untraceable.

The heart-wrenching incident has shocked everyone in the locality.

