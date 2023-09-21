Rayagada: Man swept away while immersing Lord Ganesh’s idol in Nagavali River

A man was swept away by the strong current of water while immersing Lord Ganesh’s idol in the Nagavali River in Rayagada yesterday.

By Subadh Nayak 0
Man swept away in Nagavali River

Rayagada: A man was swept away by the strong current of water while immersing Lord Ganesh’s idol in the Nagavali River in Rayagada yesterday.

The man has been identified as Srinivas Ashok Kumar of Mankadjhola village. He was working at the JK Paper Mills at Jaykaypur.

Srinivas reportedly went to the river near Chekaguda along with his mother to immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh. However, he slipped into the river and was swept away by the strong current of the water in front of his mother.

Soon, Srinivas’ mother cried for help, following which some people who were on the bridge informed the Fire Service about the mishap.

Immediately, a team of Fire Service personnel reached the spot and launched a search to trace Srinivas. However, till the filing of this report, he continued to remain untraceable.

The heart-wrenching incident has shocked everyone in the locality.

Also Read: 2 Dead, 1 Critically Injured In Road Accident In Deogarh

You might also like

Mayurbhanj: Udala gets its 1st Amrit Sarovar-cum-Rural Amusement Park

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta hails Indian scientists during his first speech in new…

2 dead, 1 critically injured in road accident in Deogarh

IT raids in Bargarh of Odisha at 80 places simultaneously

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans