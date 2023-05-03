Rain predicted in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and 8 other districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms with lightning is likely to affect some parts of the various districts in Odisha for the next three hours.

Rain and lightning shall be experienced in the districts of Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Khordha, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is also likely to be experienced within next three hours. People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 06, 2023. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 07, 2023.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 08, 2023, said the latest weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thereafter, there is possibility of its intensification while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal. Details of its path and intensification will be provided after formation of low pressure area.

The IMD further added that, the system is under watch and is being monitored on a regular basis to know its path and intensity.

According to International Meteorologist Jason Nichols, a low-pressure area will form in the South Bay of Bengal towards the end of this week. It could turn into a cyclone by the end of the week. It is likely to affect starting from East India to Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Windy’s European ECMWF model shows that cyclone will likely form by May 11. The American GFS model shows a possible marine storm formation on May 10. If formed, the possible cyclone will likely be called as ‘Mocha.’ But the path of the cyclone is not clear.

Also Read: Cyclonic Circulation Over Bay Of Bengal On May 6, 2023