ICSE ISC 2024 results out, Odisha leads with over 99 pass percentage in Class 10

Bhubaneswar: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced the results for Class 10th and 12th board examinations 2024 today (May 6).

This year, students from Odisha has done really good in the examination as the state has record over 99 pass percentage in Class 10 and over 98 pass percentage for class 12.

As per reports, this year girls have outshined over boys, as 99.65 percent of girl students from Odisha has passed the examination for class 10th while 99.31 percent boys have passed the 10th board examination.

Similarly, for class 12th, 98.01 percent of girls passed while 95.96 percent of boys passed. In all total, the pass percentage of ICSE is 99.47 percent while that of ISC is 98.19 percent.

It is worth mentioning here that 2,695 schools presented candidates for the ICSE (Class X) Year 2024 Examination with 82.48% (2,223) schools attaining 100% pass percentage. Meanwhile, 1,366 schools presented candidates for the ISC (Class XII) Year 2024 Examination with 66.18% (904) schools attaining 100% Pass Percentage.