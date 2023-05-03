Cyclone Mocha on 9 May, might affect Odisha!

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 06, 2023. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 07, 2023.

It is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 08, 2023, said the latest weather bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Thereafter, there is possibility of its intensification while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal. Details of its path and intensification will be provided after formation of low pressure area.

The IMD DG Mritunjay Mohapatra informed that where the storm will go, how intense it will be is yet to be estimated. This will be clear after the formation of low pressure area on May 07, 2023. Currently there is no warning for Odisha. Rain, wind warning has not been issued for Odisha coast. So people should not worry.

The IMD further added that, the system is under watch and is being monitored on a regular basis to know its path and intensity.

According to International Meteorologist Jason Nichols, a low-pressure area will form in the South Bay of Bengal towards the end of this week. It could turn into a cyclone by the end of the week. It is likely to affect starting from East India to Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Windy’s European ECMWF model shows that cyclone will likely form by May 11. The American GFS model shows a possible marine storm formation on May 10. If formed, the possible cyclone will likely be called as ‘Mocha.’ But the path of the cyclone is not clear.

Several cyclones have been formed in the Bay of Bengal in the past including Fani in 2019, Amphan in 2020 and Yaas in 2021. Already, state-level and district-level control rooms have been set up in Odisha and the situation is being closely monitored even though no cyclone forecast has been issued by IMD as of now.

Yesterday, a high-level meeting was held and 11 departments and Collectors were put on alert mode for effective handling of any emergency situation arising out of the weather system.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also reviewed the situation and the state is fully prepared to deal with any emerging situation.

