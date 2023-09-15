Power transmission tower collapses in Jharsuguda, 5 critical

Jharsuguda: A total of five persons were seriously injured after a high-capacity power transmission tower collapsed and fell on them at Pipilikani under Banharpali police station in Jharsuguda district today.

The injured persons were identified as Kailash Tudu (30), Jitu Soven (30), Anil Soven (23), MD Sadab Seikh and Sohail Sheikh (28).

All the injured, who are said to be the residents of West Bengal, were working on the tower of JSW Ind-Barath Energy Company when it collapsed and fell on them.

Every one of them were rescued by their co-workers and initially admitted at TRL Krosaki Hospital in Belpahar for treatment. Lager, they were shifted to Burla Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

