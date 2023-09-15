Odisha Govt’s LAccMI scheme to provide public transport network across State

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet on Friday approved 19 proposals. Out of these LAccMI scheme has also got the nod. It will establish a seamless Public Transport network across the State from GP level upto State Capital to provide reliable and affordable service.

Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative abbreviated as LAccMI scheme project’s cost is estimated to be approximately Rs.3,178 crore in the first three years of the bus operation from 2023-24 to 2025-26.

The Bus Operation under this Scheme has been planned to connect all the GPs, Block Headquarters, District Headquarters, major cities and economic hubs across the State.

About 1000 buses would be deployed under the Scheme. The tenure of the Scheme would be for 10 years further estendable by 2 years.

Under this scheme ‘Jagannath Express’ will connect District Headquarters to Bhubaneswar or to Puri via Bhubaneswar and ‘LAccMI’ Express will provide connectivity between District HQs and or major cities.