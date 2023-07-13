Plus-2 Girl Student Found Dead with Throat Slit in Balangir

Balangir: A Plus-2 girl student was found dead with her throat slit in Nikhil Nagar slum of Odisha’s Balangir district on Thursday.

According to sources, it is suspected that the miscreant entered the victim’s house when she was alone and ruthlessly attacked her with a sharp weapon. The assailant swiftly fled the spot after allegedly killing her.

The parents of the young girl revealed that they had left for work in the field after their daughter served them food. However, when the girl failed to join them at noon with their lunch, they grew concerned and hurriedly returned home. On reaching home, they discovered their beloved daughter lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

On being informed, the police team, along with forensic experts reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for autopsy. The team has also initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.