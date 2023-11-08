BRCC arrested for furnishing fake certificate in Balangir

Balangir: Tusura police in Odisha’s Balangir district has arrested a Block Resource Centre Coordinator (BRCC) on charges of doing job by furnishing fake certificate. The BRCC has been identified as Shyama Sundar Pradhan.

Pradhan was a teacher at Dangapathar Upper Primary School before he was promoted as BRCC. He has been working in the office of the Block Education Officer (BEO) at Gudvela as BRCC since 2011.

However, following allegations of fake certificate against him, the District Education Officer (DEO) earlier this year wrote to the concerned university to verify his BEd certificate. After the university recently confirmed his certificate fake, the DEO filed a written complaint against him at the Tusura police station two months.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the BRCC, who had absconded after the complaint was filed against him, and forwarded him to the court.

Further investigation is underway, said sources.