Over 60 bullets with modified silencers seized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As part of its crackdown against noise pollution on the roads and neighbourhoods of the State Capital City, the Commissionerate Police today conducted raids at several places of the city and seized over 60 bullets with modified silencers.

According to Bhubaneswar Traffic ACP, the Commissionerate Police had launched a special drive to make the city free from noise pollution. As part of this, police conducted checking at different places of the city and seized more than 60 bullets that had modified silencers.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, no bikes or vehicles are allowed to tamper with the original design. However, some people use the modified silencers that emit noisy sounds, the Traffic ACP said adding that legation action will be taken against the violators.

The Traffic ACP further informed that raids will be conducted on the dealers or showrooms who are selling such modified bike silencers illegally.

It is to be noted here that the modular silencer and modified exhaust system create nuisance on the roads and neighbourhoods not just trigger accidents, they also cause anxiety issues among the people especially the elderly persons, pregnant women and children.