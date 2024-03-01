Odisha Vigilance apprehends Executive Engineer, Junior Clerk for receiving bribe

Berhampur: Odisha Vigilance today apprehended an Executive Engineer and Junior Clerk for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

The accused have been identified as Benudhar Dalai, Executive Engineer (EE), (Irrigation), CAD Division No-8, Aska in Ganjam district and Kailash Chandra Behera, Junior Clerk of the same office.

Odisha Vigilance arrested the duo for demand and acceptance of bribe of Rs 20,000 from a Complainant (owner of the vehicle) to clear his pending bills towards hire charges of his vehicle for use by the said office.

The EE had demanded bribe Rs 20,000 earlier from owner to clear his pending bills towards hire charges. As per earlier demand and instruction of Dalai, EE, complaint handed over the demanded bribe today to Behera, Jr. Clerk. Sri Dalai was present during the incident. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Behera, Jr. Clerk and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Dalai, EE and two locations of Behera, Jr. Clerk from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS case no 3/2024 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered against both the accused persons Dalai, EE and Behera, Jr.clerk. Investigation is in progress against accused persons Dalai and Behera. Detailed report follows.