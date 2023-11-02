Odisha: RI apprehended by Vigilance while accepting bribe

Malkangiri: The Revenue Inspector (RI) of Motu Circle under Motu Tahasil of Malkangiri district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The Revenue Inspector, who has been identified as Suraj Chandra Bala, was apprehended while taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant for issuance of notice for appearance in an Encroachment Case registered against the complainant.

The Vigilance officials sized the entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused Bala and launched simultaneous searches on at two locations of Bala from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 33 Dt. 01.11.2023 U/s 7 P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused RI.

Detailed report follows.