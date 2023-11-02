Cuttack: Violent brawl erupts between two auto-rickshaw drivers, one dies

Cuttack: An auto-rickshaw driver reportedly dies following a violent brawl with another auto-rickshaw driver in Odisha’s Cuttack City on Thursday.

According to reports, a heated argument erupted between the auto-rickshaw drivers near Chandi Mandir in Cuttack for some known reasons. Soon it turned violent, as they started to attack each other physically.

One of them sustained critical injuries during the fight. He was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to the injuries. The other auto-rickshaw driver fled from the spot after the incident, which took place just 40-metres away from the Chandi Mandir police outpost.

On being informed, cops from the Lalbag Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding driver.