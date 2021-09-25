Odisha is set to become India’s sports hub

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to become the sports hub of India with addition of yet another world-class facility in the capital city. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has announced that the National Chess Academy will be set up in it will be established in the campus of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, All Odisha Chess Association (AOCA) president Ranjan Mohanty has been nominated as the Joint Secretary of national federation in the annual general body and central council meeting of the AICF that was held at Jaipur.

All Odisha Chess Association (AOCA) has expressed their gratitude to KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, Odisha government’s Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna and other office-bearers for agreeing the set up of national academy in Bhubaneswar.

It is expected that chess competitions as a sport will improve across India post this initiative in Odisha.

Odisha has world-class sports facilities like Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the all-purpose multi-discipline Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India’s biggest hockey stadium is also coming up at Rourkela, for 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup which is slated to be held in 2023.

Also read: KIIT & KISS felicitate Olympians, give cash award of Rs 1 lakh each