Odisha govt expects 70 Lakh senior citizens by 2026, gears up to find solutions for their problems

Bhubaneswar: Keeping eye on changing scenario and demographic transition, formulation of a revised Odisha Senior Citizens Policy was discussed in a consultative meeting here, organised by SSEPD Department in collaboration with United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA).

Senior officers, representatives of different organisations and academicians took part in the meeting and emphasised on various areas regarding the revision in State Senior Citizens Policy 2016.

It is said that issues of the senior citizens are cross-sectoral and demand strategic partnership across government departments, the public and private sectors, the non-government organisations, voluntary organisations, civil society and local communities.

Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, SSEPD Department, while presiding over the meeting, said that Odisha will have approximately 70 Lakh senior citizens in 2026. They are not a homogenous group and special attention needs to be given to the complex variations within the senior citizen population. He said that State Government has given priority on development and promotion of participatory process, critical service delivery and empathetic initiatives for senior citizens.

It was concluded that revised State Policy for Senior Citizens must recognize that senior citizens need sustainable support system to reduce their poverty and vulnerability, improve their health and wellbeing. Different strategic interventions such as income security, health security, safety, welfare, intergenerational bonding along with their participatory role for more contribution to the communities were also discussed.

Md. Nadeem Noor, Odisha Head of UNFPA; Dillip K. Roy, Special Secretary of the Department; Jagadanand, Former State Information Commissioner and Social Activist; Prof. Dr. T.V. Sekhar, International Institution of Population Studies, Mumbai; Dr. Sanjeev Bakshi, IGNOU, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh; Prof. Dr. Asima Sahu, Ravenshaw University; Dr. Bidhu Kalyan Mohanty, Director, Bagchi-Shrishankar Cancer Centre and Research Institute; Anupama Datta, Head, Policy Research and Advocacy, HelpAge India and members of State Advisory Council for Senior Citizens were present in the meeting, while Dr. Pramod K. Mallick, Specialist coordinated.