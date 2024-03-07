Maha Shivratri 2024: Check schedule of rituals to be performed at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Preparation for the celebration of Maha Shivratri has reached the final stage as the famous Hindu festival will be observed tomorrow.

The administration of Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar along with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police made all possible arrangements for the smooth celebration of the Maha Shivratri 2024.

The rituals for the Maha Shivratri also has already been finalised with the ‘Mahadeepa’ of Lord Lingaraj will be lifted atop Dadhinauti (crown) at 10 PM tomorrow.

Here is the schedule of the rituals:

Mangala Alati and Abakash: From 3 AM from 3.30 AM

Sahanamela Darshan: From 3.30 AM to 11 AM

Rasahama: 6.30 PM

Chhamu Pariskar: From 11 AM to 12 PM

Mahasnana and Besa: From 12 PM to 12.45 PM

Surjya Puja, Dwarapala Puja, Shreejew and Thakurani Ballabha and Sakala Dhupa: From 12.45 PM to 2.30 PM

Sakala Dhupa of Bhubaneswari: From 2.30 PM to 2.45 PM

Bhoga Mandapa: From 2.45 PM to 3.45 PM

Sahanamela Darshan: From 3.45 PM to 4.45 PM

Chhamu Pariskar: From 4.45 PM to 5.15 PM

Shreejew nko Besa: From 5.15 to 5.45 PM

Birakishore Ballabha nka Dhupa, Dwipahara Dhupa and Bhubaneswari nka Dhupa: From 5.45 PM to 7 PM

Pahuda ritual: From 7 PM to 7.10 PM

Sandhya Alati and Cherafita: From 7.10 PM to 7.30 PM

Majana Besa: From 7.30 PM to 8.10 PM

Jatra and Beda rituals: From 8.10 PM to 8.55 PM

Sandhya Dhupa and Tirtha Jala Anayana: From 8.55 PM to 10 PM

Mahadeepa Darshana: 10 PM

Sahanamela Darshana: From 10 PM to 11 PM

Sandhya Dhupa and Chhamu Pariskar: From 11 PM to 11.30 PM

Chariprahari Puja: From 11.30 PM to 3.30 AM

Hari Hara Bheta: From 3.30 AM to 4.30 AM

Badasinhara Besha and Pahuda: From 4.30 AM to 5.15 AM

Also Read: Election Preparatory Meeting Held In Bhubaneswar On March 7