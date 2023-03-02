Odisha: Govt effects major reshuffle in OAS cadre, Check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the OAS cadre by giving new appointments to as many as 22 of them.

As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W Department, while 13 of them appointed as Block Development Officers (BDOs), others have been posted to different institutions.

Check details here:

Bisen Behera, additional Land officer, IDCO, Sambalpur UoT as Tahasldar, Lakhapur posted as BDO of Khariar in Nuapada district.

Sukant Kumar Pattnaik, ex-BDO, Kosamuguda UoT as Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Kalahandi posted as BDO of Pottangi in Korapit district.

Swastik Zamadar, EO, Koraput Municipality posted as BDO of Kundra in Koraput district.

Lambodar Khuntia, BDO of Raghunathpur posted as BDO of Erasama of Jagatsinghpur district.

Tapan Senapati, Tahassildar, Aul, UoT as BDO, Gopabandhunagar posted as BDO Raghunathpur of Jagatsinghpur.

Malaya Kumar Naik, Zone Officer, Deo Irrigation Project, Karanjia posted as BDO of Samakhunta of Mayurbhanj district.

Sachidananda Mishra, Court Officer, Board of Revenue posted as BDO of Nuagaon in Nayagarh district.

Pramod Kumar Nayak, BDO of Nauagaon posted as BDO of Puintala of Balangir district.

Sheetal Agarwal, Deputy Collector, Collectorate of Nayagarh posted as BDO of Banapur in Khurda district.

Debasis Gouda UoT as Tahasidar, Sambalpur posted as BDO of Koraput.

Narendra Nayak, BDO of Koraput posted as BDO of Kalimela in Malkangiri district.

Akshaya Kumar Mallick, Additional Tahasildar, Sheragada of Ganjam district posted as BDO of Chandrapur of Rayagadaya district.

Subhranjali Pradhan, Tahasildar of G. Udaygiri posted as BDO of Gunpur in Rayagada district.

The services of the following OAS/ORS officers are hereby placed at the disposal of the Department as mentioned against each for detailed posting: