Odisha: Govt effects major reshuffle in OAS cadre, Check details
As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W Department, while 13 of them appointed as Block Development Officers (BDOs),
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a major reshuffle in the OAS cadre by giving new appointments to as many as 22 of them.
As per the notification issued by the Panchayati Raj & D.W Department, while 13 of them appointed as Block Development Officers (BDOs), others have been posted to different institutions.
Check details here:
- Bisen Behera, additional Land officer, IDCO, Sambalpur UoT as Tahasldar, Lakhapur posted as BDO of Khariar in Nuapada district.
- Sukant Kumar Pattnaik, ex-BDO, Kosamuguda UoT as Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Kalahandi posted as BDO of Pottangi in Korapit district.
- Swastik Zamadar, EO, Koraput Municipality posted as BDO of Kundra in Koraput district.
- Lambodar Khuntia, BDO of Raghunathpur posted as BDO of Erasama of Jagatsinghpur district.
- Tapan Senapati, Tahassildar, Aul, UoT as BDO, Gopabandhunagar posted as BDO Raghunathpur of Jagatsinghpur.
- Malaya Kumar Naik, Zone Officer, Deo Irrigation Project, Karanjia posted as BDO of Samakhunta of Mayurbhanj district.
- Sachidananda Mishra, Court Officer, Board of Revenue posted as BDO of Nuagaon in Nayagarh district.
- Pramod Kumar Nayak, BDO of Nauagaon posted as BDO of Puintala of Balangir district.
- Sheetal Agarwal, Deputy Collector, Collectorate of Nayagarh posted as BDO of Banapur in Khurda district.
- Debasis Gouda UoT as Tahasidar, Sambalpur posted as BDO of Koraput.
- Narendra Nayak, BDO of Koraput posted as BDO of Kalimela in Malkangiri district.
- Akshaya Kumar Mallick, Additional Tahasildar, Sheragada of Ganjam district posted as BDO of Chandrapur of Rayagadaya district.
- Subhranjali Pradhan, Tahasildar of G. Udaygiri posted as BDO of Gunpur in Rayagada district.
The services of the following OAS/ORS officers are hereby placed at the disposal of the Department as mentioned against each for detailed posting: