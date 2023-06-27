Odisha: Ex-Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango awarded life imprisonment

A Bhubaneswar Special Court has sentenced the former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango to life imprisonment.

Bhubaneswar: The ex- Gunupur MLA has been awarded life imprisonment by a court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

Reports say that, a Bhubaneswar Special Court has sentenced the former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango to life imprisonment.

MLA Ramamurthy, was given a lifer by the Court after it was proved that he had murdered his wife Sashirekha Gamango in the year 1995.

