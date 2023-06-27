Odisha: Digpahandi forest ranger under vigilance scanner; Search underway

Ganjam: The Territorial forest range officer of Digpahandi area of Odisha’s Ganjam district is under vigilance scanner over allegation for possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

The accused has been identified as Kahnu Charan Pattnaik, Territorial Forest Range Officer of Digpahandi area of the district.

According to sources, Kanhu Charan was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance while he was plying to Berhampur from Digpahandi in his vehicle. During interception, Rs 1.5 lakh cash was was found in his possession. As he could not account for the cash satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized.

Following the interception, simultaneous searches are being carried out at 3 locations of Pattnaik from DA angle.

During searches so far, further Cash Rs 3.5Lakhs (approximately) recovered.

In total cash seizure so far comes to Rs 5 Lakhs.

Investigation is in progress. Detailed reports related to the case are awaited.