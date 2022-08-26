Odisha: Dispose of garbage from Bhubaneswar city, demands BJP

Bhubaneswar: As many parts of the “smart” capital city of Odisha have virtually turned into garbage dumps, the Bhubaneswar unit of Odisha BJP on Friday staged demonstration here demanding immediate disposal of the garbage.

BJP leaders and workers took out a protest march to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office here and staged demonstration in front of the office.

Due to the careless attitude of the BMC authority, the residential colonies in the city turned into garbage dumping yards, alleged Bhubaneswar BJP president Babu Singh.

If the problem will not be solved within 48 hours, the BJP will hit the streets and stop vehicular movement in the city, warned Singh.

Alleging BMC officials have created this problem, another BJP leader Dillip Mohanty said that the tenure of old contractors engaged on the job has expired and so new contractors were appointed for this purpose.

“However, the deal for distribution of money (bribe) among the officials has not been completed so far. That’s why it is being delayed and ultimately, the citizens are facing the problem,” he alleged.

On the other hand, Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das admitted that there is a problem in some wards as dumping of garbage at Daruthenga was stopped due to protest by villagers following an accident.

“We have initiated talks with the villagers, negotiation is on. They have certain demands; we are looking into those. We are planning to dispose of the garbage within the same ward by converting it to compost through the micro composting centres (MCCs),” said Das.

(IANS)