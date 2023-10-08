Odisha bus owners’ association calls for indefinite strike from October 10

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association has called for an indefinite state-wide strike from October 10 following unfulfillment of their demands.

The association on September 27 had announced to launch the indefinite bus strike and submitted a memorandum to the State government demanding fulfillment of their different demands. However, the association alleged that neither the government held any discussion with them in this regard nor fulfilled their demands, which is why the bus owners have decided to go ahead with their earlier announcement.

As per the decision taken during a meeting of the Private Bus Owners’ Association today, the private buses will remain off roads from October 10 till the fulfillment of their demands. The association also has threatened to stop plying of vehicles engaged in schools, colleges and tourism.

The association has called for the bus strike in protest against the State government’s Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme to run buses from panchayats to blocks, blocks to district headquarters and from districts to state capital.

The association also expressed its eagerness to run the buses under the LAccMI scheme even if the government gives less subsidy than it gives to the private companies. It also said that the private buses will function as per the LAccMI scheme if the government agrees.