After BMC, Odisha CM waives ground rent for celebrations of public pujas in CMC area

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has waived ground rent for celebrations of public pujas in the jurisdictions of Cuttack Metropolitan Corporation (CMC) this year.

Patnaik took the decision to waive ground rent for celebrations of public pujas in CMC area following the request of various Puja committees and local MLAs.

Earlier on September 15, the Chief Minister had also ordered the concerned officials not to charge ground rent for public pujas in Bhubaneswar this year.

It is to be noted here that different pujas like Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kartikeshwar Puja will be celebrated across the State in coming days. In the BMC and CMC areas, different puja committees organise these pujas on government lands, for which they pay the ground rent to the local civic bodies. However, following the direction of the CM, this year’s ground rent will not be collected in BMC and CMC areas.