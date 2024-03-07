No respite from heat in Odisha, temperatures to increase from March 11

Bhubaneswar: There shall be no respite from heat in Odisha, the temperatures are set to increase from March 11, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the temperature are all set to rise by almost 3 to 4 degree from March 11. The mercury will increase by 3 to 4 degrees above normal. The temperature rise will be experienced everywhere from the suburbs to the coastal belt.

There will be no significant change in temperature for the next three days, further reports added in this regard. Now the night time minimum temperature is higher than normal. Similarly, the daytime temperature is also experiencing new highs in some places. There shall be no respite from heat in any part of Odisha.

Yesterday, 11 cities recorded day temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius or more. The high pressure area is active in the Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. As a result of this, air containing water vapor is entering the state and some places are experiencing cloudy weather with light rain.

Further it is worth mentioning that, there is no possibility of significant change in day and night temperature for the next four days. Light rain may occur at some places till March 10.