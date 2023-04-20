No respite from heat for the next 2 days in Odisha: MeT

Bhubaneswar: There will be no respite from the summer heat for the next two days said the Official Twitter handle of Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar.

The tweet further said that, an Orange Warning has been issued for the summer heatwave in four districts namely Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Khurda, and Cuttack districts for the next 24 hours.

Similarly, a yellow warning for the summer heatwave has been issued for eight districts namely Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Balangir.

There is no possibility of significant change in the day time temperature during the next 36 hours, while the day temperature is likely to decrease gradually by 2 to 4 degrees in many parts of the state.

As many as seven places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Thursday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a week, Bhubaneswar recorded 42.6°C at 2:30 pm. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 42.8°C.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Jharsuguda: 42.8°C

Bhubaneswar: 42.6°C

Chandbali: 41.2°C

Sambalpur: 41.2°C

Keonjhar: 40.6°C

Hirakud: 40.4°C

Baltimore: 39.0°C

Puri: 33.0 degrees

Gopalpur: 33.0 degrees

Paradip: 32.0 degrees