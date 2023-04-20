Paranormal activity or what! Houses catch fire in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking case of alleged paranormal activities, houses in Bhubaneswar are randomly catching fire, say reports.

Reports say that there was a sudden fire in a village in the suburbs of Bhubaneswar. People are at their wits end.

A fire allegedly broke out all of a sudden in houses and heaps of straw in the village of Mancheswar Rokat area, a suburb of Bhubaneswar.

Such incidents have been happening since three consecutive days. Due to such fires in the village, people are living in fear.

On receiving information, two fire brigades reached the spot and are dousing the fire. The locals have lost their sleep and are living in constant fear.

