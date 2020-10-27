New Numbers Launched For Indane Customers To Book Gas; Check In Details

The country’s leading oil marketing company Indian Oil has released a new number for its LPG consumers. This number will be used by Indane’s consumers across the country to book gas through IVR or SMS.

Sources associated with the company said that earlier there were different numbers for different circles for gas booking. Now the company has issued a single number for all the circles. This means that now consumers across the country of Indane Gas will have to call or SMS 7718955555 to book LPG cylinders.

A source associated with the company has said that the consumers of the company will be able to book their gas cylinders through this number on any day and any time. If you want to book a gas cylinder by calling, then you have to call your registered mobile number on the given number and choose the appropriate option for refill. At the same time, if you want to book gas cylinders through SMS, then you have to send a message in the specified format from your registered mobile number.

Booking of refills can also be done through WhatsApp

In today’s time, instant messaging app WhatsApp is very popular among Indians. People use this medium fiercely to send messages, photos, videos, audio and documents. It does not have to pay any additional amount to use it. In such a situation, if you wish, you can also book gas cylinders through WhatsApp. For this, you have to send the number 7588888824 from your registered mobile number by typing REFILL on WhatsApp.

This nationwide number released by Indane is expected to provide considerable comfort to the company’s customers.