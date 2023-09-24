Miscreants loot gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh at gunpoint in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Daring the broad day light, a group of five armed miscreants allegedly looted gold ornaments to the tune of over Rs 20 lakh at gunpoint in Sambalpur today.

As per reports, five masked and armed looters reportedly came in two bikes and entered the Maneswar-based Manadhata Baba jewellery shop. All of a saddened the showed gun to the owner of the shop and looted the ornaments before fleeing the spot.

Later, a team of cops from the Sambalpur Sadar Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Police are reportedly verifying taking the footages of the CCTV cameras installed at the shop with the aim to identify the robbers. They are also conducting strict checks at various places in the area to trace the miscreants.

Police also have registered a case of robbery in this regard. Further probe is underway.