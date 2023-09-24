Lightning strike in Nabarangpur leaves woman killed, 2 others injured

In an unfortunate incident, a woman was killed and two others injured after being struck by a lightning in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district today.

Nabarangpur: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was killed and two others injured after being struck by a lightning in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district today. The incident took place at Tendakaguda village under Jharigaon block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Nabina Bhatra.

According to reports, the women were working in a crop field this morning. While they were working it rained heavily and the rain was accompanied by lightning strikes.

Soon after the rain, they were returning home hurriedly. However, lightning struck them causing Nabina’s death on the spot.

The two other injured women were rushed to the Umerkote community health centre for treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.

