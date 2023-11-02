Liquor shops to be fined Rs. 20 lakh in Odisha if charging more than MRP

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Liquor shops to be fined upto Rs. 20 lakh in Odisha if they are caught charging more than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), said latest reports in this regard on Thursday.

According to the latest reports, the Odisha Excise Department has decided to fine the liquor shop owners a whopping Rs.20 lakh fine for charging more than the printed price on the bottles or the cans.

Such an incident took place at a liquor counter in Ramdaspur under Barang police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha. A few days ago, a liquor shop in Ramdaspur area was selling liquor to people at Rs 10 more than the MRP of the bottle.

People were also seen paying 10 rupees more to buy liquor. The shopkeeper was fined Rs. 20 lakh, said reports in this regard. A special team of the local excise department was waiting there after receiving the news. In the evening, the department conducted a surprise check and hurriedly sealed the shop. After that they conducted surprise checks on various liquor shops in the area.

It is further worth mentioning that, the Cuttack Excise Superintendent Debashish Patel said that, “Strict action will be taken against such incidents.” He further added that the liquor shop will be fined, and that a case will be filed against that shopkeeper.