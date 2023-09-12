Lakhs of rupees deposited in accounts of Odisha Gramya Bank, found to be insurance money

Kendrapara: In the matter of lakhs of rupees deposited in the accounts of Odisha Gramya Bank in Kendrapara was found to be insurance money. It is worth mentioning that on September 8, 2023, lakhs of rupees was deposited in the account of depositors in Odisha Gramya Bank.

A huge crowd of customers was witnessed in front of the bank to withdraw money. Such a scene was witnessed in Odisha Gramya Bank in Batipada village of Aul block of Kendrapara district in Odisha.

News of lakhs of rupees suddenly being deposited in bank accounts was played across the region. And people immediately ran to the bank. The bank was suddenly brimming with people after this news.

In this regard, the branch manager had earlier said that people crowded the bank to withdraw the extra money deposited all of a sudden in their account. He further checked and said, “we checked 300 accounts to find out where the money came from, and we could not know from where the money was deposited.” However he also added that, “people are happy in this regard.”

He said that people’s accounts have been deposited with money ranging from 30,000, 40,000 and 60,000 and some had received as much as two lakh rupees in their account. However, he further added that people were delighted about this incident.”

After a thorough investigation in this regard it was found that the huge amounts of money came from insurance deposits.

The manager said that according to the available information of the bank manager, “money has arrived in the accounts of 100 people. Customers can withdraw money from their accounts.” However, the bank authorities added that it is the crop insurance money that has arrived.

