EOW arrests absconding couple for Rs 2 Crore fraud in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar has arrested a couple, who were absconding since long after defrauding Rs 2 Crore fraud in Odisha.

The accused Bimalananda Bhuyan of Orkel village in Malkanagiri district and his wife Rammi Bhuyan were arrested earlier this week from Indiranagar PS area of Lucknow, in connection with the EOW PS Case No.10 dt.17.12.2020 U/s 406/420/467/468/ 471/120-B IPC.

The arrested accused were produced before the Court of ACJM-II, Lucknow, and brought to Bhubaneswar on the strength of transit remand. They are going to be produced before the P.O, Designated Court under OPID Act, Cuttack today.

The above referred case has been registered on the allegation of one Bikash Podar of Sambalpur against Bimalananda Bhuyan and his wife Rammi Bhuyan for cheating 53 investors of Rs 1.2 Cr. on the pretext of supplying LED monitors for advertisements through their LLP “Quick Click AD Media”. They were inducing the general public to invest with them in order to get lucrative profit from the advertisements.

Bimalananda Bhuyan and his wife Rammi Bhuyan being the partners of LLP firm “Quick Click Ad Media”, during the period 2017-18, induced the general public to invest through two of their schemes to purchase LED monitors to be placed at the prominent places for the purpose of advertisements given by different agencies.

The members of public were attracted/allured by both the partners by promising them potential shares from the profits obtained from running the advertisements of different sale agencies in the LED monitors. In this manner, they collected the public deposits of about Rs. 2 crores from more than 100 investors, and without purchasing any LED monitors, they absconded with the amount, and misappropriated the same.

Below is some details about the company:

‘Quick Click Ad Media’ is a Limited Liability Partnership firm registered with ROC, Chhattisgarh in the year 2017.

The LLP was having its Head Office at Shyamnagar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh and the branch offices at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh and Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

Both the FIR named accd. Bimalananda Bhuyan and his wife Rammi Bhuyan are the partners of ‘Quick Click Ad Media’.

During the year 2017-18, they floated advertisements to attract the general public for high returns on their investments with the LLP for purchasing LED monitors to be placed at the conspicuous public places to run the advertisements given by different agencies.

The investors were being induced to invest in its two schemes. In the first scheme, the investors are required to invest Rs 54,000/- (for 3’x3’ LED monitor) in order to get Rs.3,100/- per month for 03 years. In the second scheme, the investors are required to invest Rs.3 lakhs (for 6.4”x6.4” LED monitors) in order to get 70% profit for 03 years after which the investor will get 30% of profit and the rest 70% will go to the LLP.

The LLP had its activities mainly in the Districts like Khurda, Koraput, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Ganjam etc. in Odisha.

The LLP had also got its activities in Chhattisgarh State.

As found, the LLP through its partners Bimalananda Bhuyan and Rammi Bhuyan has cheated more than hundred investors of Rs.2 Cr. approx.

In order to evade police arrest, the accused couple was long absconding for years.

The arrested accused Bimalananda Bhuyan having his educational qualification MBA in marketing was hiding himself separately from his wife and working with a snacks company at Lucknow from where he was arrested.

During the period he remained absconded, the arrested accd. Bimalananda Bhuyan had been to Dubai where he stayed for one and half year and also formed a company there in the name and style of “EMPIRE GLOBAL CAPITAL F.Z.E.”.

Accused Rammi Bhuyan @ Pusty has been arrested and forwarded in the case few days ago. She was working with a Real Estate Company at Mumbai by changing her Aadhar.

A lot of incriminating materials/s documents have been seized from the arrested accused.

Investigation of the case is on.

Also Read: Former District Youth Coordinator Of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Gets Rigorous Imprisonment