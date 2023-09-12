Woman throws baby into canal after fight with husband in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident, a woman has killed her own baby following an ugly fight with her husband in Mayurbhanj of Odisha.

This incident has been reported from Bankidihi village under Bishoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The mother has been identified as Parvati Naik in a fit of rage, she killed her one-and-a-half-month-old baby boy.

After a fight with her husband, the woman took her baby and threw it into the canal in Bankidihi village, said reliable reports. For the fight and argument between the husband and the wife, the cruel mother threw the baby boy into the canal.

It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday morning, the dead body of the child was found floating in the canal and was rescued by the villagers. The locals immediately informed that Bishoi police.

The police arrived on the scene and seized the body and sent it to Rairangpur Hospital for postmortem. The police have arrested the mother and are conducting further investigation in this matter.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

