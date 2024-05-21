Odisha CM to hold third roadshow in Bhubaneswar, check traffic restriction and other details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will hold yet another roadshow in Bhubaneswar City from Rental Square to Patia Square tomorrow evening to seek votes for party candidates.

Patnaik’s third roadshow in Bhubaneswar will begin from Rental, Omfed Square to Patia Square, and will pass through Petrol Pump Square, Saliashi, Mayfair, Biju Pattnaik Square, Xavier Square, BDA Sai Temple, Chandrasekharpur Petrol Pump, Damana Max Showroom, Patia Square tomorrow evening.

To ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of general public, the Commissionerate Police has issued the following advisory:

No vehicle are allowed to ply from Rental, Omfed Square to Patia Square, via Petrol Pump Square, Saliasahi, Mayfair, Biju Pattnaik Square, Xavier Square, BDA Sai Temple, Chandrasekharpur Petrol Pump, Damana Max Showroom, Patia Square tomorrow from 5 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

On 22.05.2024 vehicles are not allowed to ply from CRP Square towards Rental Omfed Square from 5.30 PM to till the end of the roadshow and from Jaydev Vihar Square towards Biju Pattnaik College Square are not allowed to ply from 6.30 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

On 22.05.2024 vehicles are not allowed to ply from Jaydev Vihar Square towards KIIT Square from 6.30 PM to till the end of the roadshow and from KIIT Square towards Jaydev Vihar Square from 7.45 PM to till the end of the roadshow.

Ambulance coming from Jaydev Vihar side towards Xavier Square will be allowed on the wrong side and take diversion at Xavier Square and avail the left parallel road.

Ambulance vehicle which are coming from Nandan Kanan Side towards Jaydev Vihar will be allowed on the wrong side and take diversion at Damana Square and avail the right parallel road.

Vehicles coming from lane/by lane are not allowed to avail the above mentioned roads from Rental Omfed Square to Patia Square on the above date and time.

Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack requested the public to plan their route accordingly.

