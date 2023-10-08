Kidnapped youth killed in Odisha’s Ganjam district

Berhampur: Dipu Patra, a youth from K Kharida village under Kabisuryanagar police station of Ganjam district, who was kidnapped two days ago was found killed today.

Some miscreants had reportedly kidnapped Patra while he was returning home from the court on Friday. His family members launched a frantic search as he did not reach home till late evening. Later, they filed a complaint at Kabisuryanagar police station.

Shockingly, the kidnappers made a video call to Dipu’s younger brother through WhatsApp and showed him of torturing him. The informed the Kabisuryanagar police about the incident. However, alleging police inaction, they met Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena and sought his intervention after showing him the video on Saturday.

Soon, the SP formed a special team led by Purusottampur SDPO and Kodala IIC to trace and rescue Dipu. But, his body, which several deep injury marks, was found by some locals near a pond in Kodala today.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation by sending the body to the hospital for postmortem.

