KIIT International MUN concludes

Bhubaneswar: The 11th Edition of KIIT International Model United Nations (MUN) concluded today at KIIT University with more than 1,300 delegates from across India and abroad. This is the biggest MUN in Asia.

The theme for this 11th Edition of KIIT-MUN was “Engage to Empower”, which sought to promote deliberation and discourse among the youth to facilitate empowerment and growth that would pave the way to a beautiful future world order.

The event was inaugurated on October 6 in which Chief Guest of the occasion was Komla A. Jervis Zogbema, Director, Department of Scholarships and Internships, Ministry of Higher Education and Research, Togo. Yawa Edem Akpemado, Charge d’ Affairs Embassy of Togo in New Delhi, was the Guest of Honour.

In his speech in French Zogbema said “In the post-colonial era African nations are in a transition towards economic upliftment and education as a major sector has a lot to contribute.’’ Praising India’s stellar role in the G20 leadership, Zogbema also called for an overhaul in the UN structure as it was conceptualized during the post-World War – II era. He also wanted a close association with India to excel in the human development sector.

Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta reiterated that the biggest MUN of the Asian sub-continent is being held at a beautiful campus which has translated the theme “Engage to Empower” in action as in Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). He also hoped that the entire MUN assembly would deal with all the world’s major issues and debate for their solution.

The KIIT-MUN had 35 Executive Board (EB) members and International EBs were from Indonesia and Bangladesh. International student delegates from Nigeria, Somalia, Bangladesh, Syria, Ethiopia, Togo, etc participated in the KIIT-MUN. Since its inception in 2013, KIIT-MUN has grown exponentially and has been a haven for future diplomats and leaders who seek to make a difference by taking up discussions on poverty, hunger, climate change, food security, and refugee crisis across the world.

KIIT-DU VC Prof Saranjit Singh, Registrar Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Director General International Relations Debraj Pradhan, Additional Registrar Dr. Shyam Sundar Behura and Secretary General of KIIT International MUN, 2023 Kshitij Singh were present.