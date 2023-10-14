Khordha: Youth killed in series accident in Begunia area

Khordha: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed as a series accident took place in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place in the Begunia area.

As per reports, in a series accident that took place near the Stadium in Begunia area today, a car hit three bikes.

As a result of the accident, one of the bikers was killed. Police reached the spot and initiated probe. Further investigation is underway.

Further details awaited.