8 year old boy dies after drowning in pond in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, an eight year old boy died on Saturday after drowning in a pond in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Tulasipadar village under Sanakhemundi Block of the district.

The identity of the deceased boy is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the boy had reportedly gone to the pond of the village. As he did not return for long hours, his family members launched a fanatic search to trace him.

Meanwhile some people informed that a body is floating in the village pond. After getting the message, the family members accompanied by many others from the village rushed to the pond and fished out the body. They then rushed the boy to the hospital in Adapada. However, the doctor there examined and announced the boy brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the boy.