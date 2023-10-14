Pet dog sheds tears for deceased owner in Odisha’s Puri dist

Puri: A pet dog is crying for its owner who passed away a few days ago. The incident took place in the Alangapur village under Astaranga Block in Puri district of Odisha.

The pet dog has refused to eat anything after death of its owner. The dog is looking for its master everywhere. Though four days have passed since death of its owner, the dog has not eaten even a piece of biscuit.

Prabhakar Lenka of this village does business in Paradip. He had brought Tommy to his home 13 years back when the dog was merely 7 days old. Since then, Tommy was like a member of his family. The dog went everywhere with Prabhakar.

However, Prabhakar passed away on last 10th. His body was brought from Paradip to his ancestral village in Astaranga. Tommy also was brought along with the body.

After completion of the last rites of the man, the dog is looking for the owner here and there. It is looking for its owner everywhere starting from the house, road and the grave yard. It is also moving to the grave yard. It is licking the place where the last rites of its master had been performed.

Also, the dog is weeping by keeping its head in front of its owner’s photo.