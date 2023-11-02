JE of Buguda NAC nabbed by Vigilance sleuth on charges of bribery

Ganjam: Sagarika Mohanty, the JE of Buguda NAC in Ganjam district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

Odisha Vigilance apprehended her while she was taking Rs 4,000 from a complainant for processing the file of the plan approval of the building in favour of his father. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused Mohanty and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Mohanty from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S Case No.21 Dt. 01.11.2023 U/s 7 P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused JE.

Detailed report follows.