Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh’s name recommended for appointment of Orissa High Court Chief Justice

Cuttack: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa.

Currently, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh is the Judge of High Court of Judicature at Patna.

“A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa has arisen consequent upon the retirement of Mr Justice Subhasis Talapatra on 3 October 2023. Therefore, an appointment to that office is required to be made,” said the apex court in its recommendation.

“It is proposed to appoint Mr Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa. Mr Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Patna on 5 April 2012 and has been functioning there as the senior-most puisne Judge,” it added.

“Before his elevation as a Judge of the High Court, he was enrolled at the Bar in 1990 and practised at the High Court of Judicature at Patna. His area of practice was constitutional, service, criminal and arbitration matters. During his practice of 22 years he also served as Additional Advocate General for the State of Bihar since December 2010 till his elevation as a Judge of High Court,” it said.

“As regards his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of more than 11 years as a Judge of High Court, he authored 1246 reported judgments, of which 562 were delivered during last 5 years. He has maintained high standard of professional ethics at the Bar and Bench and enjoys good reputation for conduct and integrity,” the SC collegium said adding that while recommending the name of Mr Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh, the Collegium has also taken into consideration the fact that at present the High Court of Judicature at Patna has no representation among the Chief Justices of High Courts.

“Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa. The Collegium, therefore, resolves to recommend the appointment of Mr Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Orissa,” Supreme Court Collegium said.