Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das Donates 3 Crores to Odisha CM Relief Fund
Jajpur Town: The Chief Minister Relief fund has been receiving many donations for fighting coronavirus in Odisha.
A few days back Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik donated his salary of 3 months.
Following suit, many legislators donated their salary or particular sum of money.
The Jajpur MLA, Pranab Prakash Das has also donated 3 Crores to the Odisha CM Relief Fund today.
The Jajpur collector Ranjan Kumar Das has conveyed the same at a press conference today.
It is noteworthy that, many Odisha based organizations have also donated generously to the CM’s fund.