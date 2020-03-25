Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das Donates 3 Crores to Odisha CM Relief Fund

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Jajpur Town: The Chief Minister Relief fund has been receiving many donations for fighting coronavirus in Odisha.

A few days back Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik donated his salary of 3 months.

Following suit, many legislators donated their salary or particular sum of money.

Related News

People Beaten up for Violating Coronavirus Lockdown in…

Strict Action! Fine Collection for Lock Down Violators…

Odisha Government Rescues Odia Students Stuck in Andhra…

Puri District Administration Takes Strict Action Against…

The Jajpur MLA, Pranab Prakash Das has also donated 3 Crores to the Odisha CM Relief Fund today.

The Jajpur collector Ranjan Kumar Das has conveyed the same at a press conference today.

It is noteworthy that, many Odisha based organizations have also donated generously to the CM’s fund.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

People Beaten up for Violating Coronavirus Lockdown in Odisha’s Paralakhemundi

State

Strict Action! Fine Collection for Lock Down Violators Starts in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha Government Rescues Odia Students Stuck in Andhra Pradesh

State

Puri District Administration Takes Strict Action Against Lock down Violators

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.