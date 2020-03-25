Jajpur Town: The Chief Minister Relief fund has been receiving many donations for fighting coronavirus in Odisha.

A few days back Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik donated his salary of 3 months.

Following suit, many legislators donated their salary or particular sum of money.

The Jajpur MLA, Pranab Prakash Das has also donated 3 Crores to the Odisha CM Relief Fund today.

The Jajpur collector Ranjan Kumar Das has conveyed the same at a press conference today.

It is noteworthy that, many Odisha based organizations have also donated generously to the CM’s fund.