Rs. 8.3 lakh fine collected in Bhubaneswar during night patrolling

Bhubaneswar: The fine collected in Bhubaneswar in a time span of 15 days amounted to Rs. 8,30,200. “Safe City Drive” campaign has been started by Bhubaneswar Urban Police for the past few days on the orders of DCP, Bhubaneswar to control crime.

In view of the upcoming festive season, the urban police have tightened the patrolling system in various police station under the UPD areas.

Officers and employees of various police stations and POPD and Team-60 are involved in this patrolling, while the public is being warned against the consumption of alcohol, various drugs, and other criminal activities including vehicle checking and fines are being levied where necessary.

Keeping in view the upcoming festivals, such Durga Puja the campaign will continue regularly on behalf of Bhubaneswar city police.

ENFORCEMENT DATA UNDER SAFE CITY DRIVE, THE FINE COLLECTED IN BHUBANESWAR FROM 01.10.2023 TO 15.10.2023:

Sl No. Nature of Enforcement Nos of Fines imposed Amount of Fine Liquor seized / Accused Other activities 1 Open Drinking (OUP) 1513 Rs.7,56,500/- 2 Smoking in Public Place(COTPA) 337 Rs.33,700/- 3 MV Act 80 Rs,40,000/- 4 Excise Case 37 – 584.41 Ltr & 27 arrest 5. Arrest of Antisocial (Include DADABATI) 31 – – – 5 Arrest of property offenders 89 – – – Total- Rs. 8,30,200/-

Traffic Enforcement activities by Traffic PSs