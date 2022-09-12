IAF Suryakiran Air show to be held in Bhubaneswar & Puri: Details

Bhubaneswar: The preparation for the upcoming Suryakiran Airshow in Bhubaneswar and Puri of Odisha on 16th and 18th respectively, is in the last phase. Commissionerate Police have taken stock of the security arrangement, traffic issues as well as infrastructure for the same. The Chief Minister and Governor are likely to attend the show.

For the Air show a support team reached Odisha today from Kalaikunda. However, the induction team could not reach here due to bad weather condition. This team will reach Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

In this show 9 fighter jets will participate and show their skill. A HAWK aircraft will reach Bhubaneswar on September 13th. Rehearsal for the Airshow will be done ahead of the show. Globemaster Aircraft will come on 14 September while the full dress rehearsal will be done on September 15. And on September 16, the Air show will take place in Bhubaneswar and on September 18 in Puri.

As many as 2 HAWK aircrafts will take part in the show while 2 other HAWKs will be on standby. In Bhubaneswar, the show will be held at the Balijatra field of Jali patna village near Kuakhai river and in Puri it will be near the Rajbhawan.