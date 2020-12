Hockey World Cup 2023 To Be Held In Rourkela, Team To Survey Arrangements

Rourkela: The Hockey World Cup 2023 is all set to be organized in Rourkela. All the arrangements for the game has been started already.

The head of the International Hockey Federation, Narendra Batra and a team of other officials are in Odisha to survey the preparations.

The members of the Hockey India Federation have also reached Rourkela, there will be a meeting today to check the preparedness.