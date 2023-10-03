Hirakud opens four more gates to discharge water

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities in Odisha’s Sambalpur district today opened four more sluice gates of the reservoir to discharge excess water.

The Dam officials opened the gates following a rise in the water level of the reservoir due to heavy rain in the upper catchment, said sources.

With the opening of four more gates today, the water is currently being discharged through six gates, added the sources.

The Hirakud dam has a holding capacity of 630 feet. However, the water level now stands at 628.91 ft.

More gates of the dam are likely to be opened in coming days as the water level is expected to rise with the rain alert by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read: GK Bhatt CHC In Balasore Of Odisha Submerged In Rainwater