GK Bhatt CHC in Balasore of Odisha submerged in rainwater

Balasore: Water has entered an hospital premises in Balasore district of Odisha said reliable reports on Tuesday.

Latest reports say that, GK Bhatt Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jaleswar has been submerged in rainwater.

According to reports, due to the effect of the low pressure heavy rain has been continuing since last night.

All the patients who were being treated at the hospital have been shifted to the upper floor and another building in the hospital premises.

It is alleged that the drain in front of the medical center is not being cleaned. The efforts of the municipality to drain the water is underway.

