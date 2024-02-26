Heavy security cover for President Murmu’s visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There will be heavy security cover for President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha starting from February 28 for four days.

Reports say that, 30 platoon force will be in charge of security in the capital city of Bhubaneswar. As many as 85 officers will be in charge of monitoring the security arrangements.

As many as three Quick Response Teams, two Special Tactical Units will be in charge of security. Reports further say that, 12 additional DCPs, 25 ACPs, 40 inspectors will be in charge.

160 traffic police personnel and 150 home guards will be deployed. As per the Blue Book guidelines, the entire city will be under thick security cover. The venue will have the details of the invited guests as per the protocol. President will be visiting Odisha from February 28 to March 2, 2024.

Reports say that she has a number of programs scheduled for the entire visit. She will visit Bhubaneswar, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Berhampur, Cuttack, Sambalpur. Care will be taken to avoid traffic problems for common people during the procession. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh informed the details about the security cover for President Murmu’s visit to Odisha.

As per reports, on February, the President will arrive in Mayurbhanj district. She will lay the foundation stones for several projects and inaugurate others in Rairangpur.

Next day, she is set to visit the Kichakeswari temple in Mayurbhanj to pay her respects to the goddess. After the appointment of the President, this would have been the President’s first visit to the Khiching Temple. Following this, she to proceed to Keonjhar to inaugurate a national-level seminar on tribals at Dharanidhar University.

Reportedly, in the evening, she will attend the 53rd Convocation of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar and stay overnight at Raj Bhavan in the city.

On March 1, President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the 25th Convocation of Berhampur University in Ganjam district. If latest reports are to be believed, the President will visit Cuttack she will be a part of the Prajapita Brahmakumari School Golden Jubilee Celebrations as the Chief Guest. The function will be organized in the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Cuttack said reports. It will be held on March 1 from 4:00 pm in the evening to 5:00pm.

On the next day, the President will participate in various programmes in Sambalpur before departing for Delhi.

In preparation for the President’s visit, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena attended by DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi and other senior officials.

District collectors and SPs from the districts where the President’s visit is scheduled also attended the meeting.