President Draupadi Murmu to visit Odisha on March 1

Cuttack: The President of India Draupadi Murmu is slated to visit the silver city of Odisha on March 1, said reliable reports in this regard on Friday.

If latest reports are to be believed, the President will visit Odisha and in Cuttack she will be a part of the Prajapita Brahmakumari School Golden Jubilee Celebrations as the Chief Guest. The function will be organized in the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Cuttack said reports. It will be held on March 1 from 4:00pm in the evening to 5:00pm.

Earlier however reports said that on January 29, President Draupadi Murmu will visit Odisha and offer prayers at the Kichkeshwari Temple in Khiching.

Murmu was slated to visit Kichkeshwari Temple in Khiching. An e-mail had arrived from President Bhawan to Khiching Temple office. Kichkeswari is the mother Goddess of Khiching area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

After the appointment of the President, this would have been the President’s first visit to the Khiching Temple. There was a wave of happiness in the local area following the news of her visit.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Odisha at 6PM today. She will attend various programs on November 26 and November 27. Then she will return to New Delhi. It will be her second visit to her home state this month.

According to the schedule, the President will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 6 pm today. She will spend the night at the Raj Bhawan. On the morning of November 27, she will board a chopper to reach Paradip.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the ‘Boita Bandana’ program in Paradip tomorrow on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

President Droupadi Murmu is had visited Odisha recently. She attended various programs on November 26 and November 27. It was her second visit to her home state in the month of November.

According to the schedule, the President arrived at Bhubaneswar airport. She spend the night at the Raj Bhawan. On the morning of November 27, she will board a chopper to reach Paradip.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the ‘Boita Bandana’ program in Paradip tomorrow on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

The security has been tightened for the President’s visit and DCP Prateek Singh will be in charge of the security. The traffic arrangements has also been made for the carcade of President to pass from airport to Raj Bhawan.

There will be 16 platoons of police and more than 100 police officers. Similarly, a three-tier security system has been adopted during the President’s stay at the Raj Bhawan.