Heatwave warning issued for Odisha; temperature to soar in to 44 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued ‘heat wave’ warnings for several districts of the Odisha for the next three days.

As per the latest weather forecast, the maximum day temperature in some districts of the state will be increased by three to four degrees and might reach 42 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature could reach up to 44 degrees Celsius, said the Meteorological Centre.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some parts of interior Odisha from April 13 to April 15. The heat wave will mainly affect the Southern parts of the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that already several parts of the state are reeling under intense heat conditions for the past two days.

Jharsuguda and Baripada recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 and 40 degrees, respectively on Monday. Jharsuguda is predicted to record a maximum temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow and will reach reach up to 44 degrees by April 14 to 15.

Likewise, the highest temperature in Titilagarh, Sundargarh, Boudh, Baripada may soar up to 42 degrees tomorrow. These places were said to record a temperature pf 43 degrees by April 14 to 15.

Titilagarh, Sundergarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Rourkela and Baripada are likely to touch 43 degrees. In these three days, the temperature will touch 40 degrees in some coastal and interior districts.

While, Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum temperature of near 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday by 11:30 am.